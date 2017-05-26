Early Royal Rumble 2018 match predictions

The 2018 edition of Royal Rumble will be held on January 28th in Philadelphia.

Eight months will fly by

We’re just over a month removed from WrestleMania 33, which may lead many fans to shake their heads at the title of this piece. Whilst we completely understand your reservations, it’s never too early to start talking about the road to next year’s Mania – especially if you’ve experienced what it’s like to be in the stadium in person.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most popular events on WWE’s calendar and there’s a good reason for that. The unpredictability of the Rumble itself combined with the intriguing World Title bouts usually makes for a few hours of really strong wrestling, especially when there are a few old school legends thrown in here and there.

Of course, a lot of things can and probably will change between now and January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate. After all, fantasy booking seems to be a fond past time for many members of the WWE Universe, so why not get in on all the fun? We do have to warn you: the reaction of the crowd that night could make or break some of these potential match ups.

So with that being said, here are our early Royal Rumble 2018 match predictions.

#1 Charlotte Flair [c] vs. Nikki Bella – SmackDown Women’s Championship

Do it with Flair

Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella have done this dance one or two times before, with the two superstars clashing a while back in a Divas Championship match-up. With The Queen coming out on top in that contest, it’d be great to see the feud re-visited here – and initially, we’d like to see both of these women go into the match as babyfaces.

Obviously, that seems odd on the face of it given how good they both are as heels, but that’s where the ending of the match comes into play. We’d love to see Nikki, with the help of one or two cronies, defeat Charlotte and capture the SmackDown Women’s Title.

It would cement her as the top female heel on the blue brand, whilst also giving us a pretty good story heading into WrestleMania 34.

We’re sticking with the women for the next entry.