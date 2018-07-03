5 best music gimmick WWE Superstars

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 03 Jul 2018, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

These musical gimmicks are the cream of the crop in WWE and professional wrestling history

The world of professional wrestling is renowned for its entertaining, at times outlandish, acts/gimmicks that are more often than not a satire on real life.

Right from the Gobbledy Gooker to the Boogeyman, from Papa Shango to Mantaur—the WWE has had its fair share of borderline bizarre gimmicks.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Nevertheless, when it comes to drawing inspiration from real-life, the WWE has time and again looked toward the world of the arts so as to create a WWE character. Most prominently, some of the best and worst WWE Superstar gimmicks have been derived from the music genre of arts.

The WWE has been praised by both fans and experts alike for coming up with a rather unique way of serving as a mirror to real-life, and in that process has witnessed several legitimate as well as pretend musicians grace the squared-circle.

While some Superstars made an impact on the WWE Universe during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, a few performers are currently wreaking havoc on the WWE roster with their musical prowess.

Today we look at some of the best music gimmicks WWE Superstars pulled off.

#5 Elias

Elias is the WWE's resident guitarist/singer whom the WWE Universe loves to hate

Elias is perhaps one of the most successful music gimmick professional wrestling performers of the modern era.

Blessed with the gift of gab—paramount to the success of a music gimmick—as well as fantabulous mat skills, Elias has managed to get himself incredibly over with the WWE Universe. A rather glaring sign which indicates Elias’ bright future, is that the 30 year old Superstar has ascended toward the upper echelons of WWE RAW despite only having made his main roster debut last year.

One of the biggest reasons behind Elias succeeding in the WWE, is that he’s well aware of the subtle art of playing to the gallery. In other words, Elias reads the pulse of the crowd excellently and seldom does he fumble while delivering his hard-hitting promos.

Add to that the fact that Elias is a legitimately skilled musician—deft at shredding the guitar—and that, in turn, serves to further his on-screen WWE character as more believable as compared to several other music gimmick performers that have preceded “The Drifter” in pro-wrestling history. Up next, we take a look at yet another breakout musician…