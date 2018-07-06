5 Best NXT Main Roster Debuts

The man who never lost the Universal Title

The main roster debut is what every NXT Superstar looks forward to. Many NXT Champions have jumped over to the main roster but have failed to make an impact in the big leagues. Superstars such as Bo Dallas and Sami Zayn are classic examples of these cases.

To have an indelible run, a Superstar must not only be over with the crowd but also make a lasting impression on his/her debut. As much as in-ring dominance and mic work seem important in the WWE, so does the lasting first impression a Superstar makes when he/she is called up to the big leagues.

Here is a list of five Superstars who made that memorable impression in the minds of the WWE Universe:

#5 Finn Balor

Finn Balor is destined to be World Champion someday

The Demon King wasn't someone new to the wrestling community. Before making his way to NXT, Balor had conquered the much familiar territories of NJPW, where he led the famous Bullet Club. He was the fifth member to be drafted to RAW in the 2016 WWE Draft.

What makes his debut so memorable is that he won a fatal four-way match, which also involved Rusev, Cesaro and Kevin Owens and later went on to beat Roman Reigns in the same night.

These two victories gave him the opportunity to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in a match to crown the inaugural Universal Champion.

Balor went on to win the Universal Title but injured his shoulder in the process. He was forced to relinquish his newly won championship belt the night after he won it. Since his return from injury, Balor has been a part of different feuds but never got his rematch for the Title he never lost.

After an underwhelming and prolonged feud with Bray Wyatt, Balor finally found his path to the main event scene by qualifying to be a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series. Since Survivor Series, The Demon King delivered an iron man performance in The Royal Rumble match of 2018, lasting 57 minutes and contended for the Intercontinental Title at multiple occasions.