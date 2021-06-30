5 best NXT TV tag matches so far this year

NXT gave us two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics to open 2021, proving that they were willing to make the tag division a must-watch this year. With the addition of a women's tag division, the black and gold brand made fans believe they were focused on highlighting women just as much.

So far they've more than lived up to that promise. While you can say what you will of the women's tag division on the main roster, on NXT it's given us some of the best stories and matches of the year.

NXT focused on MSK, Legado Del Fantasma, The Way, Raquel González & Dakota Kai, and a handful of thrown-together duos to turn their tag divisions into some of the best on the planet. It's been a major success up to this point, so we're here today to look at the best NXT TV tag matches so far.

We'll be starting off with the Dusty Cup, as they always seem to bring out the best in the brand. This year was no different.

#5 Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Raquel González and Dakota Kai in the Dusty Cup semi-finals - NXT February 3rd, 2021

What a year for Raquel González. One half of the first ever NXT Women's Tag Champions, and the current NXT Women's Champion. She's had a great six months, as has her tag partner Dakota Kai.

Everything started off for them this year when they were put in the Dusty Cup. After running through Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm, they found themselves against fan favorites Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

González and Kai have had a lot of shine put on them since González joined Kai in early 2020. So this was a chance to highlight Carter and Catanzaro, and that's exactly what this was. Catanzaro and Carter were on fire in this match.

González had just come out of a feud with Rhea Ripley of all people, yet she struggled more against her opponents here. Carter and Catanzaro pelted her with an array of kicks, and kept her off balance with a series of incredible dives.

Near the end, Catanzaro left González in the ropes in prime position for Cater's spike piledriver. After that, Catanzaro hit a corkscrew splash that nearly sent them to the finals. The future NXT Champion powered out, however, and in the end was able to drive Catanzaro into the mat with the Chingona Bomb.

Though González and Kai moved on, this served to prove what kind of stars NXT has waiting on the under card. Catanzaro and Carter have promising careers. When the time is right, they'll shine.

