5 Best opponents for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Move over Roman Reigns, these guys deserve that SummerSlam shot!

David Cullen ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 08:23 IST 5.45K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who's last?

It appears highly likely that we may see WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar make wrestle his final match for WWE this coming August, at SummerSlam. Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is heavily rumoured to be taking place at SummerSlam, yet again, but as much as I like Reigns, I think, due to his several losses to Brock now, that there are more believable challengers.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ever since Brock defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, he has run through every worthy challenger, from Roman Reigns to Samoa Joe to Braun Strowman, they have all fallen to The Beast. So, who's left? Who can benefit most from defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the presumed last WWE match in the career of Brock Lesnar?

Here, are in my view, the top 5.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Bálor

Almost did happen, at one point

It was the match that was meant to be and the match that Finn Bálor deserved. Allegedly the plan for months was for Finn to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble 2018, but those plans eventually changed.

Apparently, Vince McMahon thinks Finn is too bland and believes that Finn is not over enough with the WWE Universe, despite his weekly massive pop from the live audience. Finn and Brock may not match-up physically on paper, but the Demon King can have a good match with just about anyone.

If 'being over' was at all the problem here, which I do not believe, then it is kind of hard to be that over when you are left off several pay-per-view's, have a go nowhere feud with a recently debuted Elias, an overbooked far too long and weird feud with Bray Wyatt and lose to a 50 year old like Kane in order to make him look strong. And all of this happened when the plan was to have him face Brock. Finn Bálor could not have been over here because WWE's booking was not over here.