5 best options for King Corbin after his loss to Roman Reigns

King Corbin's till needs an opponent for WrestleMania 36.

King Corbin lost to Roman Reigns in a steel cage match at Super ShowDown and then wasn't even seen the next night on SmackDown. If nothing else, it was an instant momentum killer for the character and leaves him in a purgatory-like setting heading into WrestleMania 36.

Of course, this doesn't mean that King Corbin is doomed or anything like that, but marquee spots at WrestleMania 36 are starting to become hard to come by. That's why the company is going to do some very creative maneuvering and storytelling to give Corbin a spot he deserves.

With that being said and WrestleMania 36 right around the corner, here are five best-case scenarios for Baron Corbin after his loss to Roman Reigns. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do with him at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Face Braun Strowman for The Intercontinental Title

Braun Strowman versus Baron Corbin. Who wins?

There aren't a lot of title pictures for King Corbin to sink his teeth into, which is why The Intercontinental Title could be a soft resting place for him. Of course, this will probably result in a loss at WrestleMania 36, especially with how over Strowman is with the crowd right now, but it would at least be something noteworthy.

It would also be a great measuring stick for Strowman, who is still just coming into his own as the Champion and needs an establishing victory. In fact, between Strowman's no-nonsense attitude and Corbin's trash-talking, this would be a great dynamic for the company to play with a bit.

In the end, it probably won't be exactly where Corbin should be, and it might even result in another loss for The King, but it is at least something for both men. It also could make for some pretty must-see television in the mid-card, which is something the company needs to consider going forward.

