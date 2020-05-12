5 best opponents for The Undertaker's last match

Who will be The Undertaker's last opponent?

The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary is now available for viewing on the WWE Network and while it dives into the man behind The Phenom, it also poses a very serious question. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, that question is when will The Undertaker decide to finally retire and who will be his very last opponent in the squared circle?

Of course, this in no way means The Undertaker couldn't retire from pro wrestling after his thrilling Boneyard match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, but it seems like he wants more than that. In fact, it feels like with the introduction of more cinematic style matches that The Undertaker might have a few more in him.

Whether that is true or not remains to be seen and will depend on how The Undertaker feels going forward. Here are his best options for a last opponent inside the squared circle.

#5 Sting

Undertaker versus Sting is the definition of a dream match.

Undertaker vs. Sting. Who wins? That is the question that has been making its way around the WWE Universe ever since Sting signed with WWE and one has to wonder if the match will ever come to fruition. Beyond that, one has to wonder if the company would choose to do it inside the squared circle or look more towards a cinematic type match to hide their individual weaknesses.

Either way, this has been a dream match for years now and the company would be very smart to finally pull the trigger on it. At least that way, fans get the dream match they have been clamoring for, Undertaker can finally retire, and Sting can end his career with a blockbuster WWE match as well.

In the end, this one dream match has so many different possibilities that it would almost be impossible to get wrong. It really just all depends on where WWE goes with it and how they present it to the fans.