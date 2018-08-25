5 Best Owen Hart Matches

Owen Hart - Former two-time Intercontinental Champion and double Slammy award winner

Owen Hart, the youngest of the 12 children of Stu and Helen Hart died tragically at the age of 34 in a stunt gone wrong at the 23rd May 1999, Over The Edge pay-per-view event.

Hart was scheduled to make an entrance from the ceiling but as he did so, his harness opened prematurely and he fell 78 feet to his death.

Hart's cause of death was internal bleeding following blunt force trauma caused when he hit the turnbuckle sternum first as he fell.

Due to the circumstances surrounding his death, Hart's widow has refused to allow WWE to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, believing the company to be responsible for his premature death.

As a result, Hart's legacy for his fans is in viewing his matches. This slideshow count down his five best.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin - Summerslam 1997, 3rd August 1997

Owen Hart grapples with Steve Austin at Summerslam 1997

Probably the most infamous match of Hart's career is the one in which he unintentionally but rather recklessly broke his opponent, Steve Austin's neck.

Prior to that frightening botch, both men were putting together the match of the night with dynamic brawling mixed with great technical wrestling manoeuvres.

The premature match finish came when Hart lifted Austin into position for a Tombstone Piledriver. However, Hart wrapped his legs around Austin's head and held him too low so Austin's head was the only thing between Hart and Austin's combined 500 pounds of body weight and the mat below.

Hart dropped to his ass, rather than his knees, offering Austin no protection whatsoever.

Austin was paralysed for several minutes before he managed to regain enough feeling to roll Hart up for an unconvincing three count.

A great match, that would have been even better had it not been for that tragic accident.

