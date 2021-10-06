Ranking the 5 best "Paul Heyman Guys" in WWE history

Ever since Paul Heyman returned to WWE in 2012, he has delivered outstanding performances on a weekly basis. While he's spent the majority of his time alligning with Brock Lesnar, Heyman has also cornered CM Punk and Roman Reigns with a great deal of success.

Heyman not only cuts outstanding promos but also elevates his proteges' matches with his mannerisms at ringside. The New York native's work has now set him apart to such a degree that anyone he's paired with receives a boost just by association. The aura he has built for himself puts Heyman in the pantheon of legendary managers alongside the likes of Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette and Freddie Blassie.

With that being said, here's our ranking of the five best "Paul Heyman Guys" in WWE:

#5 Paul Heyman has always been one of the Big Show's biggest advocates

Behind the scenes, Paul Heyman was always one of Big Show's greatest admirers. The World's Largest Athlete initially failed to live up to the enormous expectations set for him in WWE and was even sent back to OVW to improve his conditioning.

When he returned to the main roster, the Big Show floundered on the mid-card until he was traded to SmackDown in October 2002. Heyman was the show's head writer at the time and convinced Vince McMahon to give the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion a significant push.

At Survivor Series 2002, Heyman joined forces on-screen with the Big Show and turned on his protege Brock Lesnar, and handed the Beast Incarnate his first pinfall loss in WWE.

While the pairing of Heyman and the Big Show was brief, their off-screen chemistry translated to television and they elevated each other instantly.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain