5 Best pay-per-view matches of John Cena

John Cena's heroic encounters in these PPV matches played a major role in transforming him into "The Champ".

Cena is the greatest in-ring performer in the WWE

John Cena is a living legend. He is perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar to have ever emerged from World Wrestling Entertainment. Whether it is delivering promos, or putting forth new story-lines or bringing the best out of his opponents, Cena never fails to amaze the WWE Universe. He carries a larger than life image and has headlined several PPV's throught his entire WWE career.

"The Champ' possesses a variety of moves on his resume. His body strength is massive and it helps him deliver toughest of the moves with ease. He has competed against every top notch players in the WWE and has been a Champion all across the globe. Here, in this article, we shall look at his five all-time greatest PPV matches, which have made John Cena the 'wrestling god' he is today.

Below is the list of five such incredible PPV matches of John Cena.

#5 John Cena vs Rock- WrestleMania 29, 2013

This match was a blockbuster

This match saw a collision between two of WWE's all-time greatest players. The Rock and John Cena headlined and main-evented the WrestleMania for the first time together against each other. The WWE Universe was confused as whom do they support. It was one of the best WrestleMania matches ever in the history of sports entertainment.

Rock was the WWE Champion and Cena was the challenger. It was a gruelling encounter between the duo. The match witnessed raining Rock Bottoms, Attitude Adjustment, and several other special moves. Both the players tried everything and anything to incapacitate one another. In the end, Cena beating all the odds delivered the third attitude adjustment and pinned the Rock to become the WWE Champion for the eleventh time in his career.

