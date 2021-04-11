5 best photos from Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One wowed members of the WWE Universe inside Raymond James Stadium and around the world last night.

The sports entertainment extravaganza marked the first time that live fans had been in attendance for a WWE show for one year, one month and one day.

Despite the opening of the show being delayed for over 30 minutes because of an adverse weather warning, the opening night of the showcase of the immortals was a resounding success with WrestleMania 37 Night One being critically acclaimed on social media.

Night One of WrestleMania 37 featured a plethora of spectacular and memorable WrestleMania moments that will live forever in the minds and hearts of WWE fans around the world.

Let's take a closer look at five of the best photos from WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One.

#5 AJ Styles and Omos win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles and Omos captured the RAW Tag Team Championships defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 37 Night One

WrestleMania 37 Night One featured the WWE in-ring debut of Monday Night RAW Superstar Omos. The seven-foot, four-inch giant superstar teamed up with his associate AJ Styles to challenge The New Day for their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods certainly had a game plan heading into the match. The New Day ensured that AJ Styles was cut off from his tag team partner, preventing Omos from tagging into action for the majority of the match.

However, The Phenomenal One was eventually able to finally tag his huge associate into the match, marking his first ever WWE in-ring appearance. Omos quickly made light work of both members of The New Day. Omos hit a series of back breakers on Xavier Woods before lifting up and slamming Kofi Kingston to the mat with a two-armed chokeslam.

In a move reminiscent of The Ultimate Warrior pinning "Macho Man" Randy Savage at WrestleMania XII, Omos then won the match for his team by simply placing his foot onto the chest of Kofi Kingston to crown AJ Styles and himself as the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

