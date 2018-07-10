5 Best Promos Of Chris Jericho

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho is one of the best at promos in all of pro wrestling

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla, The best in the world at what he does, The 61-minute man, The Alpha, Y2J and The Living legend are just a few of many nicknames that Chris Jericho has had in his illustrious 28+ year career. These names are only apt, as Jericho is widely considered a living legend in the world of pro wrestling.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

He's made his name in WCW, in WWE and in 2018, started getting involved in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well, along with partnerships with Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor. Y2J has truly done it all, but even past his 40s, he doesn't seem to want to slow down at all. This along with his music career and successful podcast only add to the level of respect that he commands.

What Jericho is well known for is being one of the best promo-cutters in all of all of wrestling. It's hard to dispute, given just how much he's accomplished and how much he's changed his character and persona over the years to stay relevant. From his goofy days in WCW to his most intense peak at WWE, here are the five best promos in the storied career of Chris Jericho.

#5 Chris Jericho gets personal with CM Punk

It was the first time CM Punk was involved in an angle so personal

It was 2012 and CM Punk vs Chris Jericho was set to be the co-main event of WrestleMania 28, with the two top stars competing for the WWE Championship. Chris Jericho unleashed one of the finest promos of his career when he slyly ripped open Punk's dark past: his father's alcoholic behaviour.

CM Punk had been involved in intense angles before, but this was perhaps the first time it got so personal. Jericho being as manipulative as he took several jabs at Punk and his family and made the WWE title bout at WrestleMania as personal as possible.

Punk would be victorious at WrestleMania and the feud would even continue another month, with the angle getting even more personal. When all was said and done, Punk overcame his demons, one of them being Chris Jericho himself.