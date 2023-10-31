5 Best real-life sibling tag teams in WWE history

Brutus and Julius Creed debuted on WWE's main roster with a win over former RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. As Ivy Nile accompanied them, the duo became the latest NXT standouts to join the main roster.

With their debut, the Creeds joined another prestigious group, teaming together as real-life siblings. There are some teams that were related on screen but not off of it, like the Dudleys and the Beverly Brothers.

Will the Creeds go down in history like some other historic tag teams? As their main roster journey begins, here are the five top duos of real-life siblings in WWE history.

(Note: Despite a spot in the Hall of Fame, Harlem Heat was a WCW tag team).

#5 The Steiner Brothers were All-Americans

Rick and Scott Steiner inspired generations of collegiate wrestlers in pro wrestling.

From WWE to WCW, the brothers from the University of Michigan were featured wherever they wrestled. The duo were dominant in WCW, winning tag team gold on seven occasions.

In their WWE tenure in the early 1990s, Rick and Scott Steiner won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice. Among their memorable feuds were angles with both the Headshrinkers and Money, Inc.

The team disbanded in the late 1990s, with Scott embarking on a successful singles run. The brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

#4 The Bella Twins hold a special place in WWE history

They may be polarizing to some fans, but Nikki and Brie Bella are among the most memorable duos in WWE history. The sisters debuted with a "Twin Magic" gimmick, switching spots in matches to pick up wins.

Both women won the Divas Championship, with Nikki having a record-setting reign. The duo retired from in-ring competition just as the Women's Tag Titles were introduced. The twins would have been a perfect team to represent those belts.

Nikki and Brie were also the bridge between the Divas' Era of the 2010s and the current era of women's wrestling. Some women came and went, but the Hall of Famers successfully competed in both eras.

#3 The Rhodes Brothers tagged together at a crucial time

Cody and Dustin have worked together in and out of WWE.

They may be in different promotions, but Cody and Dustin Rhodes were a formidable duo when they tagged together.

After years as Goldust, a real-life family angle was used where both brothers were fired after losing title matches. They would be reinstated, however, if they could wrest the tag team titles from then-champions Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns of the Shield.

Not only did Cody and Dustin defeat the Shield during its prime, but they also handed the Wyatt Family its first loss on the main roster. They didn't have the longevity as a duo as other teams but were part of a massive transition in the company.

#2 Jeff and Matt Hardy have thrilled fans for over 20 years

When it came to tag teams in the early 2000s, few teams were as exciting as the Hardyz. Along with the Dudleys and Edge and Christian, Matt and Jeff defined a new era of tag team wrestling.

The trio of teams revolutionized the TLC matches for the masses, with Jeff and Matt being beloved by the fans.

As a duo, the Hardyz would win nine tag team titles in WWE. Both stars also went on to singles success. They captured tag team gold in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

#1 The Usos might be the greatest tag team of all time

Jimmy and Jey were on top of the world as Undisputed Tag Team Champs.

When it comes to sibling tag teams, few can boast the supremacy of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Before the entire Bloodline saga began, they won multiple tag team titles. Fans and analysts debated whether The Usos or the New Day were the greatest tag team in WWE history.

While the New Day hasn't won gold lately, The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 500 days. They unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Titles and held them for almost a year until falling to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Not only did the eight-time champs add to the Bloodline's dominance, but they have done it at a high rate since debuting over 10 years ago.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here