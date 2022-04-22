5 greatest RKOs in WWE history

WWE has given fans plenty of iconic moments over the years. From Hell in a Cell to The Streak, even non-wrestling fans are in the know regarding some things that are synonymous with the company.

One of WWE's most well-known products, if you will, is the RKO. Randy Orton's finisher is so legendary it has made it into pop culture as vines and the like. In fact, the phrase 'RKO Outta Nowhere' and Michael Cole's preceding commentary are known to many non-wrestling fans.

What makes the RKO special is its versatility. It looks cool when hit from a static position, but its appeal lies in its ability to be executed from virtually any angle and height. The result is one of the most creative finishers in wrestling, something Orton and his opponents have experimented with quite expertly.

In that regard, here are five of the greatest RKOs in WWE history.

#5. On our list of the best RKOs WWE has given us: RKO on Neville (Money in the Bank 2015)

Neville was utterly helpless the second Orton knocked him off the ladder

The Money in the Bank match is one of the best WWE contests to showcase innovation and creativity with spots and moves. As such, Randy Orton decided to do a little experimenting during the 2015 edition, and the result was one of the best RKOs he has ever hit.

During the MITB Ladder Match, Orton was in prime position to take the briefcase at one point. With no one around him, he readied himself to climb the ladder. That was until Neville springboard-jumped over him and onto the ladder he was trying to climb.

The Viper took exception to this and pulled his legs from underneath him. As The Man that Gravity Forgot succumbed to Earth's force, he met another one in Orton, who caught him with a superb RKO in midair.

#4. RKO on Carlito (Unforgiven 2006)

Carlito had no chance the second he springboarded off the rope

Carlito was always the coolest superstar in every ring he stepped into. At Unforgiven 2006, however, he ran into someone who was determined to take that tagline, and that too at his expense.

Carlito and Randy Orton duked it out in a match that is fondly remembered for its conclusion. The two superstars traded their best shots and were evenly matched until the tenth minute when 'Caribbean Cool' took over.

The Puerto Rican thought he could finish the match by jumping from the turnbuckle and launching a springboard dive on Orton. However, The Viper suckered him in and downed his opponent with a mid-air RKO that dropped all jaws and scored him the pin and a little bit of WWE history.

#3. RKO on Chad Gable (RAW, March 7, 2022)

Even though Randy Orton has gotten older, his creativity hasn't wavered a bit. Case in point - his amazing RKO to Chad Gable last month.

In a high-octane triple threat match between RK-Bro, Alpha Academy and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, spots, near falls and moments came fast and furious. Everyone had their time to shine until Orton slithered in and drew the biggest pop of the match.

As Gable scaled the turnbuckle and moonsaulted off it to try and end the contest, little did he know that he had made the biggest mistake of his life. The Viper, who was standing near the turnbuckle, greeted him with a phenomenal RKO on the way down to a thunderous ovation.

What was so special about the spot was that Orton hit it from Gable's front side. As a result, it was an RKO unlike anything the world had ever seen. It also showed that even at his age, The Apex Predator was as sharp as he was ten years ago.

#2. RKO on Evan Bourne (RAW, July 12, 2010)

Going Air Bourne was the biggest mistake Evan made

Evan Bourne surprised Randy Orton by attacking him in the middle of the ring on the July 12, 2010 episode of RAW. However, if he thought that was a surprise, he had no idea what kind of return gift he was about to receive.

Having downed The Viper, Bourne went up to the top rope to hit Air Bourne and make a statement. Orton had other ideas, however, and stuck his opponent's landing for him. He hit a mid-air RKO on the unsuspecting Bourne as the crowd went mad, with the latter selling it like a champ.

As far as the best RKOs in WWE history go, this is up there with the best of them. Indeed, it is a worthy winner, but it's not quite the conclusion....

#1. RKO on Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31)

The conclusion would be this one.

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 was a solid match, and its ending is one of the greatest spots the WWE Universe has ever seen. It was an RKO that made it to every highlight reel possible and became an all-time great conclusion.

As Orton went for the RKO, Rollins responded with a kick to the midsection. He then attempted to stomp his opponent, but The Apex Predator read him like a book. He launched him into the air and landed a devastating RKO that had the crowd roaring in disbelief at what they had just seen.

Orton himself couldn't believe it, as he popped off for a few seconds before making the cover. Needless to say, he got the pin and the win, immortalizing the match in WWE history with a single move.

Edited by Prem Deshpande