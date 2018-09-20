5 Best "Team Little Big" Moments: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss

David Marquez FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 20 Sep 2018, 03:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team Little Big has been one of the most over acts in sports-entertainment this year

Alexa Bliss' recent arm injury has affected the WWE landscape in more ways than one, as she's now been replaced by fellow RAW Superstar Ember Moon in Season 2 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

While Bliss and her Season 1 MMC partner Braun Strowman quickly became the most popular Mixed Tag Team in all of sports-entertainment earlier this year, "Team Little Big" has made way for "Team Monster Eclipse" with the addition of Moon as Strowman's partner since Bliss is dealing with the aforesaid injury. However, that doesn't seem to be stopping the WWE Universe in their calls for Bliss to reunite with Strowman in future MMC matches, should she recover on time.

Today, we are going to be looking at some of the very best--and quite possibly, the cutest--moments of Team Little Big. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman's unlikely team has provided fans a unique angle on WWE programming, which we seek to explore in this article...

#5 The MMC tantrum segment

Well, Alexa Bliss has made it no secret that she indeed derives the mid-match tantrum-throwing quirk of her on-screen character from her observation of angry children throwing a temper-tantrum if they don't get their way with their parents. Bliss is notorious for pulling off her hysterics inside the ring, and did the same on the occasion of her MMC match alongside Braun Strowman.

Bliss & Strowman faced Naomi & Jimmy Uso in the second round of the MMC tournament, and the match was preceded by Naomi shoving the The Goddess. Not one to take things lying down, Little Miss Bliss handed her RAW Women's title to Strowman and proceeded to charge at Naomi...Well, "Five Feet of Fury" didn't quite make it to her opponent, as Strowman caught her mid-air.

Strowman then picked up Bliss as though she were a petulant child and placed her adjacent to the turnbuckle, only for Bliss to again charge towards Naomi--before being caught by Strowman and restrained once again. The sight--with a puzzled Strowman holding the title in one hand and a raging Bliss in the other--was hilarious and caused the fans in attendance to cheer raucously for Team Little Big...

1 / 5 NEXT