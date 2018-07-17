5 good things about Daniel Bryan’s return

Yes!

It's been a few months now since it was announced that Daniel Bryan would be returning to in-ring competition, and what a few months it has been. The guy has been through an emotional rollercoaster in more ways than over the last few years of his life, and when he retired two years ago, it was legitimately one of the saddest moments in the history of WWE - or professional wrestling as a whole, for that matter.

Bryan was never pinpointed as someone who was going to have an extended run with the company when he joined the initial season of NXT, and yet here we are, almost a decade later, and look how far he's come.

He's arguably still the most popular guy in the company to this day, and that never really changed - even when he was nothing more than the SmackDown Live general manager.

After all this time it's just great to see him back in the ring after his initial injuries, and while we do cringe every time we see him jump off the top rope or go for a suicide dive, we know that all of the proper precautions are being taken to ensure his safety.

Alas, while there are plenty of things we could say about his latest run in the ring, we've decided to list a few reasons that stick out above the rest.

None of these points are trying to suggest that he's on borrowed time or anything like that, but we're just happy with what we can get from Bryan at this point. He likely won't work a full-time schedule beyond the age of 40, which isn't that far away for him, and we're just trying to soak up as much of him as we can from an in-ring perspective.

So with all of that being said, here are five of the best things about Daniel Bryan's return.

#5 In-Ring Work

The man is just a machine

There's no beating around the bush necessary here: Daniel Bryan is an absolutely incredible wrestler. There was no real need for anyone to worry at all about him having ring rust or anything like that because he was absolutely on fire from the moment he first got physical again in that segment with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Bryan arguably seems even better than he did before, too, and that could be a very exciting prospect for the next few years of his career. There are a series of world-class guys that he could compete with on both Raw and SmackDown Live, and we aren't ruling NXT out of that: especially with Johnny Gargano lingering around the corner.

