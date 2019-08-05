5 best things about WWE right now

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 794 // 05 Aug 2019, 18:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE is on the right track again and a big part of that is Kevin Owens!

There's just something about WWE right now.

While the company still has a few hurdles to overcome before everything is perfect and the transition is a success, the company can take comfort in the fact that they have finally turned things around. In fact, between Brock Lesnar as champion again and Kevin Owens becoming the worlds biggest anti-hero, it's obvious that WWE is thriving right now.

Again, this in no way means that the company has a perfect product at this point. What it is saying, however, is that the pros are vastly overshadowing the cons and WWE is on the right track. Of course, it's not known whether that will continue or not, especially with their up and down booking, but things at least look promising right now.

With that being said and things looking up for the company at this point, here are the five best things about WWE right now! As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think the company is on the right track in regards to booking or not.

#5 Line blurring

Sami Zayn airing his real-life grievances with The WWE Universe was genius!

Blurring the lines between fiction and reality has been something WWE has done very well lately and it is no doubt paying dividends every single week. In fact, between Kevin Owens cutting an epic promo on SmackDown Live three weeks ago and Sami Zayn using the toxicity of the WWE Universe as a storyline, the company is doing a good job of mixing reality and fiction.

Beyond all that, WWE has pushed the boundaries further than ever before, especially with John Cena mentioning Jey Uso's recent arrest, and are probably prepared to do so more in the future. If nothing else, this is a truly great time to be a fan of WWE and their reality-bending storytelling is a perfect example of why.

1 / 5 NEXT