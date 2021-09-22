5 best title defences of Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign

There is a new WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW. Two weeks ago, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

This marked the end of The All Mighty WWE Championship era for Lashley on RAW, the first reign of his career, at 196 days.

During his inaugural WWE Championship reign, Bobby Lashley faced off against a multitude of WWE Superstars on the red brand. This included former champions, Hall of Famers and many more.

Despite the obstacles on his way, the 46 year old remained 'All Mighty' as he defended his title at major events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Let's take a closer look at the five best WWE title defenses of Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship reign.

#5. Bobby Lashley def. Randy Orton (WWE RAW - 13th September 2021)

Bobby Lashley's final defense as The All Mighty WWE Champion came on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago.

After several weeks of confrontations with the RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro, it was announced that the Hurt Business member would defend his WWE title against Randy Orton at Extreme Rules.

However, the match between The All Mighty WWE Champion and The Viper was moved up to the September 13 episode of Monday Night RAW.

A physical, gritty and hard fought match saw Orton and Lashley exchange numerous near falls, inches away from victory. The Apex Predator seemingly had the match won before MVP prevented The Viper from capturing his fifteenth World Championship.

Randy Orton responded to this by hitting MVP with an RKO, breaking the ribs of Lashley's manager in the process.

However, this was the distraction that the champion needed as he hit Randy Orton with a spear to win the match and retain his WWE Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam