5 best ways for John Cena to return to WWE

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 12:56 IST

John Cena's return deserves to be a celebrated affair

I know it’s going to take some time to get used to, but we now live in a world where the face that runs the place is a part-time talent. The man that’s dominated the industry for close to 15 years is now actively seeking ventures outside of the squared circle.

The man you can’t see has been a mainstay on our televisions for as long as we can remember, but now that he’s a part-time talent, his appearances on WWE programming have become more special. The rarity of his TV time have made for compelling television and the WWE are now extra careful in how they book the 16-time world champion.

Here are the best five ways for John Cena return to the WWE

#5 To save SmackDownLive

SmackDown an average 2,699,000 viewership this week

Since John Cena openly left the blue brand to face Roman Reigns on RAW, the show has gone downhill. The post-Draft buzz that occurred when Cena joined SDLive was undeniable but without his star power, the show feels flat. It has evidently fallen behind its rival RAW in terms of both viewership and excitement.

The face that runs the place is the only man powerful enough to turn the tide in SmackDown’s favour again. It was at the back end of 2016 that SmackDown beat Raw in the ratings for the first time ever. Guess whose return was heavily advertised for that show? None other than John Cena himself.