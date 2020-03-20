5 Best WrestleMania matches involving The Shield

The Shield have had many great WrestleMania matches - but which was the best?

Ambrose, Rollins, Reigns - three names, one enduring legacy.

Harry Kettle FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Believe in The Shield

Ever since their first appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals way back in 2013, The Shield have played a huge role in The Show of Shows - both individually and together. Their first two WrestleMania matches occurred as a trio, when they were able to defeat Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus at 'Mania 29 and Kane & The New Age Outlaws at 'Mania 30.

However, you won't be seeing any of those matches on this list. Why? For one very simple reason: the five we're about to list all came across as better matches in our eyes.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are all fantastic competitors in their own right but as you'll come to see, they've all had varying degrees of success when it comes to having great bouts on their own at WrestleMania.

#5 Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 31

What an RKO!

The feud between Seth Rollins and Randy Orton was obviously very personal, with the two men building towards their WrestleMania showdown for months on end. It was the last time we can remember fans legitimately being invested in Orton as a top tier babyface, which was strange because prior to that, everyone had been clamoring to see him turn heel for such a long time.

The match itself was decent, and it always seemed as if they were building towards a big finish. In the end, that big finish came in the form of potentially the greatest RKO we've ever seen.

Orton wanted his own WrestleMania moment, and while some will argue he got that against The Undertaker, he managed to pick up the win this time around.

Seth, on the other hand, went on to have a very good night - which we'll come onto later.

1 / 5 NEXT