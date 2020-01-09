5 Best wrestling factions of the 2010s

One iteration of The Nexus

What's better than a pro wrestling faction? In wrestling, I mean. Not, like, overall. That would be weird.

There's something compelling about a group of three or more wrestlers coming together with a common purpose. The Four Horsemen were a team of like-minded heels who combined their forces to dominate the NWA of the 1980s and 90s. The nWo were portrayed as their own wrestling organization (originally alluded to be the WWF at the time) out to destroy WCW. The Misfits in Action were... there for the puns, I guess.

The decade known as... wait, what are we calling it? The "Tens"? The "Tensies"?... Well, whatever we're calling it, it saw some great factions come together during that time.

How many factions? Well... at least five of them. And here they are.

#5 The Wyatt Family (Formed 2012)

The Wyatt Family (left to right in back: Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, front: Bray Wyatt)

Members: Bray Wyatt, Eli Cottonwood, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton.

The story of Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family may be one of wasted potential, but you can't say that they weren't successful. In fact, this wacky swamp-dwelling, dirty-shirt-and-butcher's-apron-for-some-reason-wearing cult has been has been a central cog in some of the decade's biggest WWE stories.

Windham Rotundo's journey from Husky Harris to Bray Wyatt is worth an article in of itself. But, the Family's influence began when they made their debut on the main roster in 2013, attacking Kane and leading to a Kane/Wyatt Inferno Match at SummerSlam that year.

Since that point, The Wyatt Family has:

Had an epic 6-man tag team clash with The Shield

Been a major part of Daniel Bryan's rise to superstardom pre-WrestleMania 30

Introduced Braun Strowman to the world

Saw Bray get his first world championship

That's... a lot of pretty incredible stuff. It's also, as you can see by the list of names up above, included some pretty impressive names amongst its ranks. While Harper may have left WWE (and Cottonwood has basically vanished), the rest of the clan are still making their mark.

The Wyatt Family may not be a thing anymore, but its impact still lives on.

