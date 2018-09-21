5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1994

1994 had some of the most epic wrestling matches of all time...

In 1994, a lot of amazing wrestling matches took place around the world. WWE was experiencing something of a revival with the company focusing more on smaller and more technical stars like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

WCW had its fair share of legends that were providing stiff competition for Vince McMahon like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Cactus Jack. Worse (at least for Vince), as ECW was gaining more momentum with each passing year, especially as they started forming partnerships with promotions in both Mexico and Japan.

And speaking of foreign promotions, some of the best wrestling matches in the world took place outside of the United States. Eddy Guerrero wrestled in a legendary tag team match for AAA that made him one of the biggest heels in all of Mexico.

In New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jushin Liger booked (and wrestled on) one of the best wrestling shows of all time. Oh, and NJPW’s rival All Japan featured a match that was so great that it was retroactively rated six stars out of five almost 22 years after it took place.

Unfortunately, we cannot honor every single great match that took place in 1994. Instead, we can only pick the five best…

#5 Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania X

This match is widely considered the best opening match in WrestleMania history, and for good reason. Bret and Owen told put on an outstanding match that not only told a great story but also showed just how good both wrestlers really were, especially Owen.

Up to this point, Owen was very much considered to be in Bret’s shadow. But as this match progressed, Owen looked like the better wrestler. He had more technical precision, he had more control, and his mannerisms and cockiness were believable. You felt like it was Owen and not Bret that was out-wrestling the other.

The match starts off slow, with lots of chain grappling and scientific wrestling. But by the middle of the match, things shift into a higher gear as they start hitting some far more dramatic moves, including an awesome Spike Tombstone Piledriver from Owen. Things also take a more dramatic turn shortly afterward as Bret hurts his knee, which Owen proceeds to target without remorse. It’s basic wrestling psychology like this that makes some older matches better than today’s matches since this sort of ‘limb targeting’ doesn’t seem to happen that often.

Although Bret was the one who would remain in the World Title picture, Owen was the star in this match. His technique was amazing, his timing was perfect, and selling was spectacular. The way he sold big moves and 2-counts made each 2-count believable and each big move look like a match-ender.

Some people believe that if Owen Hart hadn’t tragically passed away, he would’ve surpassed Bret as the best Hart in the family. After watching how well he wrestled in this match, that statement might not be too far from the truth.

