5 best wrestling matches of the week (January 18-24)

Every week wrestling fans are treated to many fantastic matches across all brands, promotions, and companies. Wrestling fans are spoilt for choice with great action from WWE, NXT, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling.

This week Monday Night RAW gave fans a brilliant match, and NXT had a handful of excellent outings in another strong and solid show.

IMPACT Wrestling put on a great show as the invasion angle continued while AEW had a rare misstep and only had one standout match on the show.

SmackDown is usually WWE's strongest weekly show, but for some reason, this week, the matches were short, ineffective, and lacked purpose.

Here are the best five wrestling matches of the week.

#5 Jon Moxley and Nick Comoroto had a great wrestling match on AEW Dynamite (January 20)

Jon Moxley fought Nick Comoroto on AEW Dynamite

This was Jon Moxley's first wrestling match since losing the AEW Championship to Kenny Omega on December 2.

His opponent was a beast of a man named Nick Comoroto. Comoroto has been making a name for himself on Dark and got a huge opportunity to face one of AEW's biggest stars on this week's Dynamite.

If you've been watching #AEWDark, then you'll know how much of a BEAST @Mr_Freakbeast is! Watch Comoroto take on @JonMoxley NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/suNEqyzGvm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

The match was a brutal back and forth as the two brawlers slugged it out in a powerful display of hard-hitting violence.

The bout was quick but allowed Comoroto the chance to show his old-school heel charisma and offence while Moxley returned to the ring with strong and dominant fashion.

The finish of the match came when Moxley hit a German Suplex before locking in a sleeper hold and forcing the big man to fade out. It was another submission win for Moxley as he continues to assert new holds into his repertoire.

Motivated & hungry! @JonMoxley is ready for whoever steps up to him.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/c5qvBrTFyJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

After the match, Moxley cut a promo on Omega and stated that he looks forward to regaining the title while leaving a trail of broken limbs along the way.