5 best WWE, AEW, and IMPACT matches of the week (January 25-29)

Every week, wrestling fans are treated to many fantastic matches from WWE, NXT, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestling fans are spoilt for choice with great action from a myriad of amazing talents across all brands, promotions, and companies.

This week, Monday Night RAW gave fans a brilliant gauntlet match and NXT had a superb main event in another strong and solid show. SmackDown was an okay show, but took a rare misstep when booking the matches this week.

AEW were back to their best and delivered a handful of great matches throughout Dynamite. In fact, AEW was so good this week they could have an entire article dedicated to that show.

IMPACT had some entertaining matches on the show, but it was WWE and AEW putting on the better matches this week.

Here are the five best WWE, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling matches of the week.

#5 Riddle ran the gauntlet against the Hurt Business on WWE RAW (January 25th)

Riddle ran the gauntlet on WWE Monday Night RAW

The rivalry between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle continued this week on Monday Night RAW in a cracking gaunlet match that saw the "King of Bros" take on all of the remaining members of The Hurt Business.

MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander all stepped inside the ring to attempt to take down Riddle and halt his quest for championship gold.

Riddle made quick work of Benjamin and MVP, but when Alexendar got in between the ropes that is when the action amped up to another level.

The match was swift, smooth and faultless as two of the best in the business got to show what they can do when given the chance. Alexander and Riddle went at each other full-throttle and filled the match with excellent, standout sequences on WWE RAW.

Riddle has been excellent in the ring since his main roster debut and Alexander has shone brightly having joined The Hurt Business. The match between the two proved just what amazing spectacles can take place on RAW, which is a show that's been starved of great matches as of late.

So good was this bout that WWE needs to book these two into their own separate feud coming out of RAW.

The feud between two of WWE's most impressive wrestlers has built nicely and Riddle finally gets to face Lashley one-on-one without any pre-match beatdowns at the Royal Rumble. With Riddle's momentum coming out of this gauntlet match, he could leave WWE's first pay-per-view of 2021 as a champion.