5 of the best WWE factions so far

WWE dropped hints about a new faction making their debut on WWE TV. During the recent episode of WWE RAW, lights in the Performance Centre kept flickering, and the sound cut out as the WWE Superstars were talking. Later in the show, the action cut to show CCTV footage of a group of people, dressed in black and setting things ablaze backstage.

Also on the show, we got a bit of a stronger taste of the new faction led by MVP, The Hurt Business. The group made their presence known on the first installment of Shane McMahon's Raw Underground, tearing their way through the fighters and declaring the new segment under their management.

As we start to gear towards us being fully introduced to this new group, as well as considering the rise of The Hurt Business, it seems like a good time to think about what other factions we have had over the years in WWE. Some have made a bigger impression than others, and here are five of the best WWE factions that we have experienced so far.

#5 The Nation of Domination

The Nation of Domination was first established in WWE in 1996, led by Faarooq. The leader was first joined by Crush, Clarence Mason, D'Lo Brown, and Savio Vega, and later removed Crush, Mason, and Vega from the group after becoming frustrated with them.

Faarooq later introduced Kama Mustafa and The Rock to the group, followed by Mark Henry. On the RAW after WrestleMania XIV, Faarooq was ousted from the faction, and The Rock replaced him as the leader, later changing the name to simply The Nation.

The Nation later began to adapt more to the persona of The Rock, with Mustafa developing his Godfather character. The group then feuded with D-Generation X, where fans saw DX parody The Nation, and the two groups went head-to-head at Over The Edge: In Your House.

Shortly after this, The Nation split, with The Rock becoming one of the biggest singles stars in WWE history.