5 Best WWE female heel turns of all time

Sasha Banks returned to RAW this week in a major way by attacking Becky Lynch.

If you missed this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, then we strongly suggest you find a way to watch the epic return of The Boss, Sasha Banks.

Banks, who hadn't been seen in WWE in months, not only returned to WWE this week but did so in a major way, turning heel on the show with an attack on Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Over the years, there have been plenty of big heel turns regarding the women of WWE, though some have stood out more than others.

Here are the five best WWE heel turns by the women of the company, who proved sometimes it's good to be bad.

#5 The Hot Rod gets Rowdy

Ronda turned heel earlier this year by demolishing Becky Lynch on the March 4th edition of RAW.

There has never been a Superstar who came into WWE with as much buzz as Ronda Rousey. After dominating the Octagon, the UFC Hall of Famer joined the WWE in January 2018 as a smiling babyface who put on solid matches.

Unfortunately for Rousey, some fans didn't take too kindly to the UFC star, who was rocketed to the moon quickly in her tenure, winning the RAW Women's Title at Summerslam 2018, mere months into her undefeated career. By November, the boos were outweighing the cheers, and in 2019, the decision was made to turn the already controversial Rousey into a full heel.

A decision that made a lot of sense, Rousey was finally able to show why she was considered the Baddest Woman on the Planet, and this turn helped escalate Becky Lynch, who handed Rousey her first loss at WrestleMania 35, into an even bigger star than she was before.

