5 best WWE female managers of the last decade

Some of the most powerful women in WWE first started their journey in the company as valets to particular wrestlers. There have also been instances where a female superstar has transitioned into the role of manager following ending their days competing in the ring.

The role of a valet/manager can be crucial for a superstar. Just take a look more recently at someone like Paul Heyman. He added a creative voice to Brock Lesnar for many years, and has recently assisted Roman Reigns in elevating to a whole new level.

That being said, let's take a look at the five best WWE female managers of the last decade.

#5. Zelina Vega was Andrade's manager in WWE

Andrade and Zelina Vega were first paired together on NXT in June 2017. Under the management of Vega, Andrade went on to capture the NXT Championship.

It was a rocky start for Andrade under her guidance, as on the June 9, 2017 episode of NXT, Zelina slapped him and confronted him about his behavior. This began the pairing of the heel duo which dominated NXT for 10 months.

Before her time leading Andrade to the top of WWE's third brand, Vega was competing in the ring under the name Rosita for IMPACT Wrestling. She signed with WWE just prior to being paired up with Andrade.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega spoke about the importance of working with Andrade:

"He's helped me with -- we talked about psychology and picking your spots and making things make sense. Especially for my size. I thought at some points, 'Well, I can't do any power moves. How can I do this?' And he instantly comes up with, 'Ok, let's try this. Let's use this to your advantage. Let's not look at it as a disadvantage. Let's look at it as an advantage and how we can use it against people.'" Zelina Vega said (h/t The Sportster)

All credit has to go to Zelina Vega, coming in as a wrestler, to transition so quickly into the role of a valet. She came off as a natural, and Andrade really benefitted from her work.

For now, she's excelling in the ring on Monday Night RAW as Queen Zelina, but one day she may find herself back by the side of wrestler leading them to glory.

