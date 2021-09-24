5 best WWE gimmicks of the past 10 years

While WWE have produced a number of cringe-worthy personas that have buried talented performers, they've also struck gold at times. It's sometimes hard to believe that the company behind the Repo Man and Eugene was also responsible for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the rare occasion that the company manages to find the right character for a wrestler, it can turn out incredibly well and elevate them to main-event status.

With that being said, here are the five best WWE gimmicks of the past 10 years:

#5. Bray Wyatt took WWE by storm as the leader of the Wyatt Family

Even though he found success towards the end of his WWE career as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt did his best work as the cult leader at the head of The Wyatt Family. Wyatt's lantern entrance and cryptic promos set him apart from the rest of the roster, capturing the imagination of the fans.

Soon after his main roster debut, Wyatt went after Kane, defeating the WWE Hall of Famer in a Ring of Fire match at SummerSlam 2013. He then had a memorable feud with Daniel Bryan when The American Dragon was in the middle of his rise as a top babyface. The program is remembered for a memorable segment in which Bryan assaulted Wyatt inside a steel cage.

Wyatt even worked with John Cena at WrestleMania 30. His entrance at the Superdome was a sight to behold. While a match with Cena should've helped elevate the Florida native, he suffered a defeat that robbed him of his momentum.

Until that setback, it looked like the Wyatt Family had an opportunity to become one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.

