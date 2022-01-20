5 best WWE heel superstars to win the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest pay-per-views for WWE since 1985. Its unique stipulation catches the eye of the audience and is a fan favorite. 30 Men enter to earn an opportunity to main event WrestleMania. Among the 30 men, there are some surprise returns and debuts, which make the show more exciting.

Over the years, many babyfaces have won the Rumble. Heels have rarely been booked to win the Rumble. The reaction has been mixed when a heel wins the Rumble as fans want babyfaces to emerge victorious. Surprisingly, sometimes, a heel is a more deserving performer than a babyface.

Some of the greatest heels in WWE history have won the Royal Rumble with memorable performances. Here are the top five WWE heel superstars to win the Royal Rumble.

#5. WWE's Viper wins the Rumble

Randy Orton became a two-time Royal Rumble winner after eliminating Roman Reigns at San Antonio's Alamodome. Orton was a heel when he won the Rumble but later turned face when he challenged Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. It was an unpredictable win as Randy aligned with Bray and lost the tag titles. He won the WWE Championship by defeating Bray at WrestleMania 33.

Orton's win at Royal Rumble was historic as he was the only wrestler to win the Royal Rumble twice as a heel. His previous win was at Royal Rumble 2009. Randy challenged Triple H at WrestleMania 25 but failed to win.

