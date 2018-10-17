5 Best WWE Money in the Bank Cash-Ins Of All Time

Seth Rollins with the MITB Briefcase

The Money in the Bank ladder match is guaranteed to be one of the most exciting matches of the year. Its addition, the WWE has made for some extremely memorable moments over the years. From Jeff Hardy’s leg drop through the ladder to Shelton Benjamin’s flying clothesline.

This match involves some incredibly dangerous spots which could no doubt shorten a wrestler's career. In contrast, it could also give certain wrestlers longevity in their career, boosting them up by giving them a chance to cash in that all-important Money in the Bank briefcase against any WWE Champion they desire.

A Money in the Bank winner could cash in the contract anytime and anywhere he wants after winning it. Cash-ins could happen unexpectedly on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, WrestleMania or at any PPV. But just how quickly they want to cash in is up to the wrestler themselves. Wrestlers don't have to wait around for weeks or months, as cash-ins can happen within days or even hours after winning.

Here are five of the Best Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is no stranger to the Money in the Bank cash-in, losing his title to The Miz back in 2010 through it. However, a year later at SummerSlam, the tables turned.

Daniel Bryan had just cleanly beaten John Cena for the title, despite Triple H being the guest referee. Randy Orton came out after the match, making his way to the ring though not fully committed to the cash in.

That was until Triple H, who had been fair the whole night, hit Bryan with a pedigree. This allowed Orton to easily get the cover over Bryan and win the championship, breaking the hearts of Daniel Bryan fans around the world.

