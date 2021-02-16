5 Best WWE NXT Matches from January 2021

Last month's WWE NXT shows had some of the best matches from the roster in some time. Heading into the Royal Rumble, there were some last-time matches with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest both possibly being called up to the main roster. Damian Priest was called up the very next night on WWE RAW, but the WWE Universe is still waiting for Rhea Ripley's debut on either brand.

With several top matches taking place on the Black and Gold brand, a few managed to stand out of the crowd completely.

This article will pick out five of the best matches from all of the spectacular bouts that stood out of the crowd for WWE NXT in January. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

The honorable mention goes to Damian Priest's amazing battle with Karrion Kross, in what was his farewell match from NXT.

#5 MSK vs Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Jake Atlas (NXT, January 13)

When WWE announced that they had signed Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz to their Performance Center, fans sat up and took notice. During their time in IMPACT Wrestling as part of The Rascalz, Xavier and Wentz were two of the top stars, and while Trey Miguel did not make that jump with them, they were still an extremely formidable team.

During the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament for the men, The Rascalz made their WWE debut on NXT as MSK. Renamed as Wes Lee and Nash Carter, both Superstars impressed everyone with their very first match on the roster.

Facing Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Jake Atlas, they put on a clinic in which both tag teams came out looking better than could have been expected. In the end, with an extremely fast-paced match-up, it was the debuting team of MSK who went on to win the match.

Advertisement

While they would eventually win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament completely, that win in their first match made a statement as they announced themselves to WWE NXT fans.