5 best WWE PPV matches from the city of Chicago

Here are five matches that prove that Chicago has always been the most passionate wrestling city of all time.

Soumik Datta 06 Jun 2018

CM Punk vs John Cena from MITB, 2011

Over the course of these past few years, the city of Chicago, Illinois has developed a rather very interesting relationship with the Professional Wrestling industry. Often referred to as Chi-Town, the city of Chicago has been a host to several top wrestling promotions around the globe, including the biggest wrestling company in the world, the WWE.

It is almost every single year that WWE tends to host at least one annual pay-per-view event in Chicago, excluding a few weekly tapings of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. However, that being said, the WWE is once again set to host another big event in Chicago, Illinois this year and as a matter of fact, Vince McMahon’s promotion will make their return to the City of Chicago, later this month as part of the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Elsewhere, the city of Chicago will also be the host for this year’s UFC 225 event, as hometown hero CM Punk makes his return to the Octagon and in addition, Chicago will also be the home for the first edition of Cody Rhodes’ self-financed All In wrestling event.

Therefore, in overall, the year 2018 promises to be a major and historic year for Chi-Town and with that being said, here are 5 best WWE pay-per-view matches from the city of Chicago.

#5. AJ Lee vs Kaitlyn (WWE Divas Championship match)- Payback, 2013

Kaitlyn vs AJ Lee from 2013

This was the first ever WWE Payback event and there is definitely no doubt to the fact that the WWE did a pretty good job in building this entire match card, featuring some absolutely amazing singles and tag team matches.

The event featured the likes of John Cena, who defended his WWE Title in a back-and-forth Three Stages of Hell match against Ryback. On the undercard, we witnessed Dean Ambrose retain his WWE US Championship against Kane, whereas, his fellow Shield brethren Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against the dynamic duo of Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Hometown hero CM Punk also had a very formidable outing against Chris Jericho, when the two collided in a solid one-on-one match.

However, one major thing that is to be noted is the fact that WWE’s Women’s Division was slowly and steadily starting to build itself and finally come into pieces and on a historic night like the first Payback PPV, then-WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn and AJ Lee produced a match for the ages that will be talked about forever in WWE history.

AJ and Kaitlyn had a solid 10-minute match at the Allstate Arena, but it is the intriguing storyline that turned this entire rivalry into a killer feud. Both Kaitlyn and AJ Lee initially started out as training partners, who went on to form a tag team and eventually had a falling out with each other, that subsequently led to this stellar back-and-forth match between the two ladies with AJ coming out on top after making her opponent submit to the Black Widow Submission and this also marked the beginning of the legendary Divas Title reign for AJ Lee.