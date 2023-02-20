5 better booking options for Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

One of the greatest build-ups to a match this year would be Sami Zayn vs Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe has been invested in this storyline since the cracks in The Bloodline's relationship occurred when facing Kevin Owens on multiple occasions.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the crowd in Montreal booed every moment of Roman Reigns' existence and supported their hometown hero throughout. Even though Zayn got the undying support of the crowd, he was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Watching Sami come up short against Roman Reigns was heartbreaking for many fans across the globe. However, they believe that Zayn's match's ending could've been better, and here we look at what those scenarios could be:

#5 Sami Zayn dethroning Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

On the episode of WWE SmackDown a week before the Elimination Chamber PLE, Sami Zayn made a bold statement. He threatened to be the one to beat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Given the reception that Roman Reigns' challenger received at the PLE, having Zayn win would have given the WWE Universe a night to remember, which would easily go down in the history books. Sami Zayn leaving the stadium with both Titles would have been a fitting end to a 10-month-long storyline.

#4 Sami Zayn beating Roman Reigns for one Championship

If WWE wanted Roman Reigns to main event WrestleMania to defend his Championship against Cody Rhodes and at the same time give Sami his moment, the creative could have booked their match at the Elimination Chamber in a way that he won one of the two Titles.

Different scenarios of Sami Zayn contesting for one Title could include announcing that the winner would walk away with one Championship or having a two-fall match, in which the winner of each fall won one Championship.

#3 End the match in No Contest

Elimination Chamber was a night of chaotic finishes, to say the least. Adding another one to the mix would not have changed the reception of the PLE as a whole. The way in which the match between Reigns and Zayn transpired, it was safe to say that the officials had very little control.

Considering The Usos interference and Kevin Owens' save in the end, WWE could have booked an all-out brawl between The Bloodline and Sami and KO when the referee was knocked out.

The brawl could have ended with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn lying motionless in the ring and the referee regaining consciousness. The referee could have counted to 10, resulting in a double countout. The Tribal Chief would have left with both Titles, and Zayn could still not lose the match.

#2 Jey Uso turning on Roman Reigns

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010 Think this is how Jey turns on Sami finally. Roman went crazy after Sami speared Jey.



Think this is how Jey turns on Sami finally. Roman went crazy after Sami speared Jey. https://t.co/RB7v3x1M0u

The Usos' involvement in the Elimination Chamber main event match was something many fans didn't predict. The fact that both brothers made separate entrances showed how divided they were.

Jey Uso was given a great opportunity to finally decide whether he wanted to side with Roman Reigns or jump ship. The Right Hand Man deciding to side with Sami Zayn would have sent the crowd into a frenzy and set up an alliance worth looking forward to.

#1. Sami Zayn winning by DQ

WWE @WWE



is ready for the biggest match of his life right now at @SamiZayn is ready for the biggest match of his life right now at #WWEChamber in Montreal! ❤️❤️❤️@SamiZayn is ready for the biggest match of his life right now at #WWEChamber in Montreal! https://t.co/57C53k0XxJ

During his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has beaten every WWE Superstar except Seth Rollins. The two former Shield members fought for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble last year. Reigns, however, was unable to put Rollins away but walked out with the Titles via disqualification.

The same could have transpired at last night's Elimination Chamber PLE. Given the level of rage Reigns had within him, he could have snapped after Zayn kicked out of a Spear and attacked him with a steel chair, paying him back for what he did at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Zayn walking out with his head held high with a win would have given the crowd in Montreal a night to remember and have Zayn compete for the title either at WrestleMania or SmackDown.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : Should Sami Zayn have walked of Elimination Chamber as Champion? Yes No 0 votes