5 better challengers for the WWE Universal Championship than Roman Reigns

Which superstars would be better opponents for Brock Lesnar than Roman Reigns?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 15:57 IST

Roman Reigns confronts Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is almost certainly going to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at some point. A big-money match between arguably WWE’s two biggest stars, it’s probably a matter of when not if.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s the right decision. There are a lot of other matchups for Lesnar that would draw similar money and would actually be fresh and fun to see. Although Reigns is a great performer and the hate has gone a bit far, there is a reasonable argument that he should be out of the main event for a while.

And on a star-studded show like Raw, there are plenty of options to face the Beast Incarnate. A lot of superstars are considered to be on Lesnar’s level, which is the reason for the Fatal 5-Way match for Extreme Rules that will determine Lesnar’s next challenger.

But the list of worthy candidates to face Lesnar is not limited to just the participants in that match. There are others throughout the locker room who would excel in the pursuit of the Universal title. We’ve compiled a list of five of them.

#5 Seth Rollins

This would not be Seth Rollins’ first encounter with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar doesn’t wrestle very often, and he's already had a match with Seth Rollins, so why are we advocating for WWE to rehash this feud?

Well, first of all, the issues between these two were not fully resolved. After Rollins had pulled off the heist of the century at WrestleMania 31, Lesnar was finally granted a title match four months later at Battleground. But the match was interrupted by The Undertaker, sending Lesnar into his iconic feud with the Phenom. He never faced Rollins again after that.

Their feud did end unceremoniously, and the few times these two have crossed paths have been amazing.

In addition to their brief encounter at the end of WM31 and their match at Battleground, their triple threat match – which also included John Cena – at the 2015 Royal Rumble was arguably the best match of that year. Therefore, we know we'll get some great matches if the Beast and the Architect square off again.

Plus, even though it would be the second time they’ve feuded, it would feel fresh because of Rollins’ face turn. No longer do we have the slimy Rollins who deserves to get his face punched in; instead, we have a Rollins who we’d love to defeat the Beast Incarnate, and that adds a brand new wrinkle to this possible feud.