5 replacements for Rey Mysterio if Orton attacks him

Miz and Bryan are the co-captains who would choose the team.

Survivor Series is just two weeks away and the build for the event is in full swing on both the brands. SmackDown has already announced all the five members of women's and men's Survivor Series team, and the Usos and the New Day for the tag team Survivor Series elimination match.

Given his recent signing and his market appeal, it would be foolish to keep him off the card of a Big 4 PPV. Its almost a lock on his spot in the team but WWE could always swerve things at the last moment. Orton could continue to attack Mysterio, leaving him injured which prompts Daniel Bryan and Miz to search for a fifth member.

#5 Randy Orton

Orton attacked Mysterio after his loss.

Given how the show ended, it seems that there would be an underlying story within the team, pushing Daniel Bryan to a corner against the heels and Shane McMahon who is particularly on crossroads and might turn during the match. So, for the sake of this theory, we would be through a list of heels who could fill up the last spot.

Speaking of Rey Mysterio, the first person that comes to mind for his replacement is Randy Orton. Orton has been at odds with Rey Mysterio for weeks now. It all started during the built for Crown Jewel where Orton was RKOing practically everyone that moved.

At Crown Jewel, Randy lost out to Mysterio and then laid a beatdown on him. Again after Rey's match with Almas, Orton flattened him with an RKO out of nowhere.

After Jeff's earlobes and Tye Dillinger's fingers, it seems Rey Mysterio is going to be the next on Randy's list. They are going to continue their feud after Survivor Series.

Randy Orton's sadistic nature could play well with Bryan's sole face in the team role. With the odds already against him, the addition of Randy Orton would really baffle Daniel Bryan which could make for some interesting television.

