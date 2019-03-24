5 Better matches for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 24 Mar 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog has many other options for Wrestlemania.

When Roman Reigns announced that he is relinquishing his Universal Title due to his health concerns, fans were shocked, as this is the least likely way one would think Reigns would drop his title. And after many months of waiting for the Big Dog to provide an update on his future in the WWE, fans were delighted to know that Reigns was in good health, and he would make his return to the ring.

It's been just a few weeks since Reigns has returned to the WWE, and he has already sprinted back into action, as it seems like the creative team has a plan in place for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania. A few weeks ago on Raw, Roman Reigns was targeted by Drew McIntyre, as the former NXT Champion had enough of The Shield parading on the flagship show.

Now it seems like Reigns could get his revenge on McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, as many rumors have been circulating over the past few weeks that Reigns and McIntyre are set for a showdown at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This is a great WrestleMania showdown, as these are two competitors at the height of their careers, but when you analyze the possible outcomes of this match, things don't seem all that promising.

The only logical outcome in this contest is either Reigns or McIntyre coming out on top, and with Reigns returning in white hot fashion, it is hard to see him lose this match, which leaves McIntyre in a dire situation, as McIntyre can't sacrifice his credibility at this stage in the main event run. So which other matches could Reigns have had at Wrestlemania?

#1 A One on one bout with Braun Strowman

A tale that is incomplete.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns' rivalry might be one of the hottest programmes WWE had produced in the last few years, as these were two superstars that were reaching the same height of success at the very same time.

From their first encounter at Fastlane 2017 to their iconic clash at Great Balls of Fire, these are two men that know each other like the back of their hands, and now it is quite surprising to realize that these superstars that were being pitted as the next two big main eventers in the WWE are on two different paths.

While Reigns is still on top of the mountain, on the other hand, Strowman is falling at a rapid rate, as WWE has really dropped the ball with the big man. And you don't need any more evidence for that statement, as Strowman is going into his third Wrestlemania with no plan in sight. So a match between Strowman and Reigns would be the perfect thing for both these men, as before Reigns departed from the company his feud with Strowman was left incomplete.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement