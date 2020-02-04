5 Better opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WWE had so many better options for Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

Last night on Monday Night RAW, it was made official that Ricochet would be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship when the company makes the trip over to the Middle East at the end of the month.

In recent weeks, Brock Lesnar and WWE's resident superhero have had their own issues since Lesnar low-blowed Ricochet a few weeks ago on RAW and the former United States Champion then returned the favor when he low-blowed Lesnar to help Drew McIntyre to eliminate The Beast from The Royal Rumble last weekend.

Whilst it was somewhat predictable that Ricochet would be the man to come out on top and challenge Lesnar, WWE had so many better options at their fingertips and instead went for a man who Lesnar will destroy in seconds.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was part of the triple threat match that main evented RAW last night, but interestingly it wasn't The Almighty who came out on top. After weeks of being entangled in one of the most embarrassing storylines of his career, WWE definitely owes Lashley at least a WWE Championship match.

Lashley is a man who has MMA experience and could easily brush aside Lesnar if he was given the chance. The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he was working towards a match with Lesnar a few years ago, but WWE seemingly scrapped the plan.

Lashley vs Lesnar could be a match that the WWE Universe would be invested in and it would be a much better use of Lashley's time than the recent storyline he has been part of alongside Lana, Liv Morgan, and Rusev.

Hopefully even though this match is yet to happen, there are seeds being planted ahead of a potential showdown.

1 / 5 NEXT