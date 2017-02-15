5 better opponents for Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

Who really wants to see another rematch between Brock and Goldberg? Let's look at better possibilities.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 11:43 IST

There are a lot of better choices for Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

It is now official. Goldberg has his match at WrestleMania 33 set. It is against Brock Lesnar who he has already squashed twice in the last three months. It is against the guy who he already fought at WrestleMania XX and bored us to tears in one of the most disappointing matches in Mania history.

I have seen Goldberg and Brock interact with each other multiple times and every time it has been disappointing. Add in the fact that it looks likely that the match will be for the WWE Universal Championship and we have an unnecessary rematch between two part-timers at the biggest stage of the year.

I think the WWE can do better. Since there is a pretty good chance this is the last potential match for Goldberg in the WWE, why waste it on a rematch we don’t want to see? Why not use Goldberg’s star power one last time for something far more interesting?

I present my list of the top five better opponents for Goldberg to face at WrestleMania 33:

#5 Braun Strowman

You could build future stars for the Raw Brand

Vince sure loves his big men, doesn’t he? Braun is latest in a long line of unstoppable monsters who have run through rosters in the WWE. He has pretty much been booked as unstoppable in the last year on the Raw Brand.

The issue is that Braun needs some big matches to sell that image. He will have one big match with Roman at Fastlane but what happens to Strowman on the biggest stage in Orlando?

Whatever one thinks of Goldberg’s wrestling ability at nearly 50 years old, you cannot deny the ratings boost and the crowd support that he has received in recent months. Since it looks like Vince wants Braun to be his monster heel for the next few years, why not use the outgoing Goldberg to do something meaningful?

Nothing would put Strowman over like taking on or taking down the former WCW star.