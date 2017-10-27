5 alternative Raw vs SmackDown matches for survivor series

The current match card of Survivor Series leaves a lot to be desired.

by Peeyush Sachdeva 27 Oct 2017

The last major WWE PPV of the year, Survivor Series, is around the corner. But just like almost all other WWE PPVs this year, fans are not waiting with bated breath for Survivor Series. WWE has already announced six matches for the marquee event, but the fans aren't remotely thrilled with how the match card is shaping up.

Owing to booking matches like Natalya v/s Alexa Bliss, Brock Lesnar v/s Jinder Mahal, and Baron Corbin v/s The Miz, Survivor Series might prove to be a damp squib this year. The traditional Survivor Series match and the battle between the tag team champs might prove to be the only saving grace. But will it be enough, most people don't think so.

Battles between Raw and Smackdown for brand supremacy is a tried and tested formula for the WWE to garner a plethora of eyeballs. But the execution of the idea could have been far better for sure. The Champion v/s Champion gimmick could have been easily done away with. The result would have been a far more interesting match line-up. But until and unless something drastic happens, like what happened with the TLC event, this uninspiring match line-up is what WWE is going to dish out to their ardent followers.

But fantasizing about what could have been, has never hurt anyone. So, these are the five other interesting and much better matches, WWE could have booked for Survivor Series instead.

#1 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose v/s Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens can beat any tag team in the world

The "Numero Uno" tag team of the blue brand, The Usos, is all set to lock horns with the reunited brothers in arms, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. This match has all the potential of being an instant classic. But is this bout a crowd puller? Definitely not!

The heel turn of the goody two shoes, Sami Zayn, is without any shadow of a doubt, the biggest "holy shit" moment of the year thus far. Zayn shocked the entire world when he helped his frenemy, Kevin Owens, defeat the prodigal son, Shane Mcmahon. Thus, the recently formed alliance of KO and Zayn is the best thing that happened to Smackdown in a long time.

Owens and Zayn have all the momentum in the world. The duo of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is the best tag team on Raw at the moment. Thus, a match between these four incredibly talented superstars would have set the ring on fire. Their clash would have been one for the ages and a match of the year candidate for sure.