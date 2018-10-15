5 Better Versions of Current WWE Superstars

aneesh raikundalia

A Dominator worth watching

With WWE finally accepting that the two Bobbys on its RAW roster needed adjustment, it's great to see wrestlers gain the opportunity to revert to their best abilities. Bobby Lashley's heel turn will revitalize his fledgeling career, as he takes no prisoners and gives no f***s.

Meanwhile, it seems Bobby Roode is slowly on his way to turning heel and that too by taking out the likeable Chad Gable. Roode's always been better as the heel and that too a narcissist who can't take having others outshine his glorious aura. It'll be a great reset that many fans have been waiting for.

Yet, there are many more wrestlers in need of desperate rehabilitation. Some of them either require simple turns or great character tweaks to bring back a piece of them that WWE could take to better advantage. It just seems like the main roster management has no knowledge on how to deal with a few of their best workers across the board. That disease is fast spreading to other parts of WWE as well.

So let's see which five stars are in need of a makeover and can look to their past for inspiration.

5. His Name is Jon Moxley

Callihan still swings bats on eyes. Moxley now throws hot dogs on villains

That Dean Ambrose heel turn is imminent if you can even call it that. WWE has never done wrong by the SHIELD story, though they have by Roman Reigns. So there's hope they realize that Ambrose doesn't need to outright betray his brothers to cause friction within them.

Secondly, despite getting the nuances right, the feeling is WWE has only done so in an accident thanks to the efforts of the three men, including Reigns. If it were up to WWE, they'd take these complex characters and mould them into cardboard cutouts like they're on the verge of doing with the Charlotte-Lynch saga.

If that is the case then Dean will become nothing more than another hard-hitting ruthless villain who sneaks into victory or takes the easy route on occasion. Last week they made a well-protected prospect like Drew look neutered in front of Strowman, what chance does Ambrose have?

This is especially considering that Dean has an amazing heel persona of old, one seen in the early days of his WWE career from the indies. The Jon Moxley psychopath is brilliant and mesmerizing. Dean has shown shades of him recently, but there's no doubt WWE might mess it up. They did it before when they took that version and turned it into the cooky Lunatic fringe.

It quickly turned a white-hot face like Amrbose into a loser generating apathy from the WWE Universe.

