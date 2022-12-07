5 better WrestleMania 39 opponents for Roman Reigns other than The Rock

The hype surrounding The Rock's WWE return to potentially feud with Roman Reigns has reached new heights over the past few months.

Many fans now believe that The Rock could return at Royal Rumble 2023, where he could win the titular match and go on to main event WrestleMania 39 alongside The Tribal Chief.

Fans have downplayed this possible idea since it comes across as too predictable and are now pushing for another opponent altogether. Here are just five better opponents for Roman Reigns who should be given the shot.

#5. Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso

Main Event Jey Uso was a thorn in Roman Reigns' side for several months before falling in line and becoming part of the family business. Uso has continued to be an outspoken member of The Bloodline and recently had issues with Sami Zayn that now appear to be resolved.

That said, Uso has proved what he can do when booked in a match against Roman Reigns. He even stole the show at Hell in a Cell 2020, so a personal feud would be perfect for The Show of Shows.

#4. Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther remains undefeated on WWE's main roster as the current Intercontinental Champion. At the moment, he appears to be the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' title reign, given that he has the backing of Imperium.

The Ring General has gone through every man who has stood in his way over the past few months. If he is still undefeated by the time WrestleMania comes around, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could be his next target.

#3. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is expected to return to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania after he tore his pectoral muscle before Hell in a Cell this year. Rhodes has since undergone surgery and is in the process of rehabbing ahead of his impending comeback.

Many fans believe that Rhodes made his return to WWE to come after the world championship, and that would mean targeting Reigns. After Rhodes' WrestleMania return last year, a main event-level match could be the only way to step it up, and he could easily step into a feud with Reigns.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn deserves to main event WrestleMania, given the work he has put in over the past few months. Zayn is a solid reason why The Bloodline has become so popular over the past few months, and he has been an integral part of Reigns keeping his championships intact.

At some point, Zayn needs to turn on Reigns, which could lead to a match between the two men at WrestleMania. If the crowd reaction is close to how they did when Zayn proved himself to The Bloodline, it would be a worthy main event match.

#1. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in almost three years, but one man who holds a victory over Reigns is Seth Rollins. Last year's Royal Rumble match saw Rollins pick up the win via disqualification when the former Shield member couldn't stop the assault on his former teammate.

This was expected to be a feud that WWE returned to after Reigns finished his business with Brock Lesnar. However, the company appears to have forgotten about it, and Rollins could instead be given the nod for WrestleMania if The Rock isn't available.

Do you think The Rock will return at the Royal Rumble? Have your say in the comments section below.

