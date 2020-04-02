5 big changes we've seen with WWE's empty arena shows at the Performance Center

It's been more than two weeks since WWE was forced to move all their shows to the Performance Center.

Here are some major changes that we've seen in the last few episodes.

Edge's dream return took place behind closed doors at the WWE PC

The coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually everyone around the world and WWE has had to take a big hit in overall revenue, ticket sales, and WrestleMania. Despite this, there have been quite a few changes that we've seen.

WWE decided to shift its shows to the Performance Center in Orlando - a building that has turned out to be one of their best investments in over 40 years. There was a lot of reluctance and skepticism, with many arguing that WrestleMania should be postponed and WWE should hold off on taping shows.

It might come into effect rather sooner than later as rumors have emerged of WWE possibly being forbidden from having another taping as per the government law. Despite what happens, there's no doubt that March will prove to be a historic month for WWE.

#5 WWE's adaptability

It was a situation like no other.

The pandemic that we're living through has led to all major sports organizations canceling their respective leagues and tournaments or postponing them. WWE has an incredible track record with RAW and SmackDown, with their flagship show running over 27 years straight without a break. It's rare to see soap operas run that long, let alone a show that runs 52 weeks in a year.

WWE has had to face many situations of adversity before, but this was unlike no other. They were forced to shift all their major shows to the WWE Performance Center in front of an empty arena.

One would think that WWE television would lack the same effect without an audience and while that is true to some extent, there's no denying that the circumstances have proved WWE's overall adaptability to different kinds of situations. This may serve to help them in the long-run.

