5 Big heel and face turns at WrestleMania 36 that could change the landscape of WWE

Expect the unexpected when WrestleMania 36 comes around.

One heel turn may not even happen inside the wrestling ring

John Cena and The Fiend will battle at WrestleMania 36

What good is a hero if his story has not been scripted with him taking down a villain in his path, I ask? At WrestleMania 36, there will be many good guys or babyface taking on the evilest souls in WWE, otherwise known as heels.

The drama of WrestleMania wouldn't be complete without some heel and face turns. These memorable moments could very well make up for the lack of a live crowd when the event takes place.

So, which good guys could turn bad and what bad guys could become good at WrestleMania? In this list, I shall be compiling a list of 5 potential suspects and I invite you, good reader, to chime in with your thoughts and comments in the section right below.

I would love to hear what you guys have to say about these potential dramatic twists.

#5 Ricochet turns heel, aligns himself with Seth Rollins' crew

I hope your wounds are healing well, my child. You’re on the right path. https://t.co/hG9UPpEqmT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 25, 2020

If you thought that Seth Rollins' gang was a four-man faction, I'm guessing you are mistaken. After all, there's also the crooked referee who only showed up once and was never seen or heard from since that day. So when Seth Rollins takes on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, could someone like Ricochet show up to join his heel stable?

Ricochet is someone who's been losing his matches in the recent past, to the point where he even lost to the current 24/7 Champion, Riddick Moss. He could have turned to Seth Rollins' crew for guidance and to be shown the light. And let's be honest- Ricochet needs some kind of character, because right now he's just a 'good wrestler' who can do things in the ring that the human body should really be unable to do.

Ricochet may have to tone down his moveset as a heel but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as we've seen with Murphy.

