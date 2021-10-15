5 Big matches that free agent Brock Lesnar could have with RAW & SmackDown Superstars

To say that Brock Lesnar is the most unique athlete in WWE history would not be an understatement. He's someone that is currently playing a babyface but could slip into heel territory at a moment's notice.

In this article, we shall discuss five dream matches for The Beast Incarnate, the free agent. The man who's not aligned to either RAW or SmackDown. Because Lesnar, the alpha of our species, does whatever he wants!

Two of these Brock Lesnar matches have already happened but they could certainly happen again after the big man is done with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. the current version of Seth Rollins

Listen, the current version of Seth Rollins is annoying. So much so, that he can get under the skin of any competitor that he comes in contact with. Brock Lesnar is not easily rattled but the new incarnation of Rollins is not averse to bending the rules to getting the upper hand on his opponent.

He can also get the job done in the ring. Remember that Lesnar has lost to Seth Rollins in the past, in a WrestleMania match no less!

The Architect also pinned Edge in a big match recently which proves that he's no slouch, even as a heel.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat 2014-2017 was Brock Lesnar’s career peak. What he accomplished during that run is insane 2014-2017 was Brock Lesnar’s career peak. What he accomplished during that run is insane https://t.co/VsWW22aKFy

Brock Lesnar isn't the most convincing babyface either, so if he needs to keep this up after Crown Jewel, he'll need to go up against top heels. Seth Rollins fits the criteria and as one of the best in-ring competitors on the roster, he could even go on to have a great match.

Could Rollins potentially invade Lesnar's farm and wreak havoc like never before? It would certainly be an interesting way to take the fight to The Beast Incarnate.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das