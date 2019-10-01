5 Big names who could show up at AEW Dynamite premiere

Today kicks off one of the most historical weeks in the history of pro wrestling, as RAW celebrates its season premiere, NXT enters its third week on USA Network with its first full two hour broadcast on the network, SmackDown moves to Friday nights on FOX Sports, and All Elite Wrestling premieres its new Dynamite show on TNT.

With all of the hype surrounding the various premieres in pro wrestling this week, All Elite Wrestling likely carries the most significant amount of hype as a 'new league rises' on TV, creating a new war dubbed The Wednesday Night Wars.

Talents and matches have been announced for all the big pro wrestling events taking place this week, but there are likely a few surprises in store for the shows, especially AEW.

Given the above, let's take a look at 5 wrestlers who could show up on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite premiere episode this Wednesday night.

#5 James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth is one of the most unlikely WWE Superstars ever to gain fame in the promotion, and he holds the nearly impossible distinction of defeating AJ Styles on numerous occasions while Styles was the WWE Champion.

Ellsworth rose to fame during his run in WWE, which included a famous run alongside his heel partner Carmella, and left the company back in July of 2018 after being 'fired' on TV by then-SmackDown GM Paige.

Ellsworth made a one-off appearance at the SmackDown 1,000 special episode, and since then has somewhat disappeared from the pro wrestling spotlight. His last match came at Bound for Glory last year, where he lost a singles match to Eli Drake.

Could James Ellsworth make an appearance at AEW Dynamite this week? It might be a long shot, but given Ellsworth is not under contract to any wrestling company right now, it could happen.

