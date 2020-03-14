5 Big positives that came out of airing SmackDown from an empty venue

Amidst all the negatives, there may be some positives too

Yes, I know that the WWE Universe is everything when it comes to watching the men and women of WWE performing live. It is the roar of the crowd that makes WWE moments feel special.

But I would have to add that I didn't think that WWE airing live from the Performance Center was a step down in any sense, to be very honest. And I will elaborate as to why I thought the same in this article, considering a lot of positive developments came out of the said show.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment. Pro wrestling, from a fan's perspective, is a matter of opinion, and yours can definitely differ from my own.

So, with that said, here are 5 things that I thought made the show special.

#5 Triple H

In so many ways, Triple H carried this week's show with some incredible work at the commentary desk. He also broke the fourth wall on a number of occasions and probably offended a purist or two, but the fact that he was clearly having a ball with Michael Cole was reason enough for the audience to be engrossed in what he had to say. Cole has incredible chemistry with Triple H, and dare I say, his chemistry with The Game is better than with Corey Graves.

Triple H also joked about the fact that reports surfaced about him getting demoted and he was even busier after the said demotion. But he was the right man behind the desk for sure, if you consider that he was the man who welcomed us into the WWE Performance Center.

Would any of us mind seeing him at the desk again? No. Definitely not me.

