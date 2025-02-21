5 Big returns that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Since it's the final Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 41, some huge names could emerge from the shadows at the Elimination Chamber. Appearances may be used to set up big matches for The Show of Shows, but they need to fit into current storylines.

The Rock will return to WWE on the upcoming SmackDown. Will he set something up for WrestleMania 41, or will it be another random segment like on NXT or at the end of Bad Blood?

Is it the right time for Becky Lynch to return? Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, so having The Man approach her wouldn't fit the current angles. However, the next five big WWE names could make their return at the Elimination Chamber.

#5. The Wyatt Sicks are playing the long game

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks disappeared from WWE programming when 2025 began. They were randomly moved to SmackDown during the "transfer window" but have not appeared live yet.

Alexa Bliss joined the blue brand following her return at the Royal Rumble. Random glitches have appeared during her segments. Since she is competing in the Elimination Chamber match, it seems logical for the glitches to reappear.

Having Uncle Howdy and the faction appear live in person would be far more effective. Even if Bo Dallas is injured, the Wyatt Sicks need to be on screens heading into WrestleMania season.

#4. Aleister Black could bring up old wounds

After AEW mishandled him for much of his tenure, Aleister Black may be on his way back to WWE. He officially departed in February, along with Miro and Ricky Starks. Starks made his debut on NXT just days after the release.

Black can fit anywhere on the card, either in the main event, mid-card, or tag team division. The former NXT Champion could join the Judgment Day, the Wyatt Sicks angle, or revisit a former opponent like Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins.

Having Aleister Black appear before WrestleMania 41 at the Elimination Chamber would be a huge moment for WWE.

#3. Jade Cargill wants answers

Nick Aldis presented the first piece of evidence behind Jade Cargill's attack. It hilariously took nearly four months for tangible evidence to surface, yet it seems that no one was genuinely searching for answers.

Bianca Belair and Naomi think Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are guilty. It doesn't make sense since the footage showed them heading toward the attack scene rather than fleeing from it.

The "revelation" means Cargill's return is imminent. Although it would have made more sense if the attack had occurred before the Rumble, returning at the Elimination Chamber to confront the real culprit is a strong possibility.

#2. Randy Orton may be out for vengeance

Randy Orton was one of the first victims of Kevin Owens' package piledriver. The Viper tried to stand between The Prizefighter and Cody Rhodes. Owens didn't take it well and instead attacked his former ally.

The Legend Killer hasn't been seen in a few months but may emerge to seek revenge. Owens will face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match, meaning anything and everything is legal. Other stars can intervene, and weapons are allowed.

Orton might show up to attack Owens, inadvertently helping Sami Zayn in winning at the Elimination Chamber event. This could easily set up a big fight for Owens and Orton at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Roman Reigns could help decide the Elimination Chamber winner

Roman Reigns showed up once before Tribal Combat and then disappeared until the Royal Rumble. He disappeared again after Seth Rollins delivered a few Curb Stomps following his elimination from the Rumble match.

Even after those stomps, Reigns was able to walk backstage. When the commentators tried to update fans on his condition, they said he refused to provide any information.

Since he isn't in a title match at The Show of Shows, The Tribal Chief will probably make an appearance at the Elimination Chamber to confront his likely opponent. He'll seek revenge on Rollins for the stomps.

CM Punk eliminated both stars from the Rumble. Reigns could rush the cage and spear both men while the door is open as referees try to help an eliminated star leave.

