5 Big shockers WWE could be planning for TLC

Will Dean Ambrose conquer the Architect?

In what has all the potential of being a spectacular night, WWE will be live from the SAP Center next Sunday for their next PPV outing, with WWE TLC.

While Monday Night Raw has failed to exceed expectations, SmackDown Live has maintained their credibility by delivering back-to-back sensational episodes.

Since the booking has been pretty average, there's a possibility that the company could be planning something big to transpire at the event next Sunday.

With Braun Strowman still unlikely to answer Baron Corbin's call for TLC, other significant options could be taken into consideration which would make things more interesting by the time 2019 hits us.

The only match that has caught the attention of the headlines is the SmackDown Women's Championship match which is set up to be a historic TLC encounter.

With WWE definitely receiving a lot of backlash for their current booking, could Vince McMahon pull something spectacular on TLC? Let's see.

Here are the 5 big shockers WWE could be planning for TLC.

#1 The Demon King returns and defeats Drew Mcintyre in style

Will this happen?

Despite being one of the most underutilized performers in the world of professional wrestling, there's a genuine possibility that the company could be booking something special with Finn Balor.

Since his demonic moniker is so special and relevant among the fans, clashing his dark side with the Scottish Terminator at TLC could blow the roof off SAP Center.

While Drew Mcintyre is still running riot on Monday Night Raw, there's a chance of a good storytelling here, with Finn Balor costing Mcintyre his first loss at the hands of Dolph Ziggler.

Regardless of the poor booking on the red brand, it's about time that the creative team pulls off the unexpected and give Finn Balor a clinical win next Sunday.

A win here would certainly bring a shocking element to the PPV and would ascend Balor's credibility before he steps up for the Road to WrestleMania 35.

