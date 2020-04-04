5 Big things that could happen if Goldberg beats Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg is expected to defeat Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

If he does beat The Monster Among Men, who's next for the Universal Champion?

Goldberg could end up staying after WrestleMania

Goldberg was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 in the main event of night two. However, Roman Reigns was reportedly not feeling too well in the Performance Center tapings and wisely decided to withdraw from WrestleMania as Coronavirus could pose a big threat to him given his preexisting health conditions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter first reported that Braun Strowman was Roman Reigns' replacement. The assumption was that Reigns would be written off, but WWE decided to advertise the match between Reigns and Goldberg even after the rumors broke out abruptly announced on the go-home episode of SmackDown that Braun Strowman would face Goldberg instead.

It was certainly bizarre, but the past half a month has been exactly that - and not just in wrestling. As of this writing, we expect Goldberg to beat Braun Strowman and retain the Universal Championship and along that line, here are five things that could happen if Goldberg beats Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 and retains the Universal Championship.

#5. Vacating the Universal Championship

The inevitable

This is a scenario that we don't want to happen but admit is a big possibility. Unfortunately, it would further affirm that Goldberg beating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown 2020 was for nothing.

We already believe that to be the case, but either way, Goldberg beating Strowman and then vacating the title would not get a good response from fans. It would be a big insult to Braun Strowman and the entire roster that's on the road 52 weeks a year.

Either way, it's a big possibility because Goldberg may not want to stick around for longer. We're unclear as to what WWE's programming schedule will look like after WrestleMania, but it's very rare to see part-timers stick around in the months after the grandest stage of them all.

