5 big WWE feuds that can start after WrestleMania Backlash: Roman Reigns’ next challenger, 7-time champion in epic revenge tale?

WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash is in the history books, but it has paved the way for countless jaw-dropping possibilities on both RAW and SmackDown. Several title feuds came to an end at the pay-per-view, and it's now time for new challengers to go after the gold. But there are also a few superstars looking to climb up the roster and are on the brink of starting a feud that could change their career forever.

In this article, we will take a look at the five biggest feuds that can start on WWE RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania Backlash.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso (WWE SmackDown)

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso could kickstart a title feud this week itself

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso recently returned on SmackDown after a prolonged injury. His arrival on the Blue brand immediately dominated the headlines after he openly refused to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the ‘Tribal Chief’. He questioned the Universal Champion’s authority and called him out for assuming a superior position over The Usos.

Reigns did not take this well and warned Jimmy Uso about the consequences he could face if he didn’t ‘fall back in line’. The two were also involved in an argument that could very well pave the way for another family feud on WWE SmackDown. In fact, Jimmy even stated that he didn’t think that Reigns could defend his title against Cesaro.

An offended Roman Reigns then went for his match without Jey Uso on his side. Uncharacteristic in his title run so far, Reigns picked up a clean win over his challenger. Following the match, Seth Rollins brutally attacked Cesaro, and the two could be involved in a feud in the future. Thus, Reigns will be free to turn his attention towards Jimmy Uso, who has continuously ‘disrespected’ him since returning on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns previously feuded with Jey Uso over the same argument, and now, the latter is his right-hand man. The Head of the Table will look to do the same with Jimmy Uso. On the other hand, Jimmy is adamant about not being reduced to a mere pawn. He might end up challenging Reigns for the title in order to prove that he is just as good as the Universal Champion. It would be interesting to see how the WWE creative will set this feud apart from the previous one.

This storyline will also put Jey Uso in an interesting position on WWE SmackDown. He will have to pick between his stubborn brother, rebelling against The Tribal Chief and an arrogant cousin who essentially established Jey as a main event star. Roman Reigns has been brilliant as a heel, and regardless of the outcome, this storyline will add more to his dominant title reign.

1 / 5 NEXT